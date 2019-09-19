Cockroaches, ‘dried blood’ in chicken shop’s flour bin among August food violations

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Cockroaches lurking in kitchens, flies swarming around smoked bologna and “dried blood spillage” in a fast-food chicken shop’s bulk flour bin are among violations Kansas Department of Agriculture inspectors discovered during local restaurant inspections in August.

The Eagle each month curates a database of non-compliant inspections from Sedgwick County that you can search. Last month, 40 Wichita-area restaurants and other businesses that serve food or sell sleeping accommodations to the public made that list. Inspectors found few or no violations at nearly 200 others deemed in compliance with food safety and lodging rules.

Violations are common and most businesses immediately correct any issues inspectors see on site. A business can fall out of compliance when it has a certain number or type of violation or issues can’t be fixed immediately that could cause a public health risk like food-borne illness.

Common examples are plumbing problems, serving food that’s more than a week old, cockroach or mice infestations and employees handling food with bare hands. Businesses also can be cited for not labeling chemicals, not dating foods and using broken containers (cracks can harbor harmful bacteria, the KDA says).

The list of Sedgwick County businesses with compliance problems is below. For specifics on the violations, search The Eagle’s database. To complain about conditions, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Abuelo’s, 1413 N. Waterfront Pkwy. in Wichita — 12 violations including employee who didn’t wash hands, improper food storage and thawing, food at unsafe temperature, broken or cracked food containers, dirty equipment, no handwashing supplies

Afton Motel, 855 S. Broadway in Wichita — six violations during two inspections including mattresses and box spring stored by outside trash containers, broken and missing window, potholes with pooled water, foot-wide pothole in driveway, second-floor emergency lights not working, no exit signs on second floor

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 4760 S. Broadway St. in Wichita — two violations for cockroaches

Barron’s Bar and Grill, 2508 S. Oliver in Wichita — nine violations including improper food storage, food at unsafe temperature, food not marked with opening date, food cooler with moldy shelves, dirty equipment, no handwashing supplies, unlabeled chemicals, chemicals stored too close to food and dishes

Buffet City, 601 N. West St. Ste. 206 in Wichita — five violations including moldy tomatoes, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, chemicals stored too close to food

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2241 N. Maize in Wichita — two violations including food at unsafe temperature, leaky equipment

Denny’s, 8030 E. Kellogg in Wichita — three violations including dirty pancake batter dispenser, cleaner stored on flat-top grill, more than “15 live black beetles throughout the kitchen, lobby and expo area of the establishment”

Dollar General Store, 1759 S. Hillside in Wichita — four violations including a dented chicken salad can for sale, no handwashing supplies provided in customer restrooms, rodent feces and a dead mouse by pet food in stock room, chemicals and diaper rash cream stored next to food

El Rancho Motel, 4510 S. Broadway in Wichita — five violations including unlabeled chemicals, missing light bulbs in rooms, no smoke detectors in at least two rooms and a malfunctioning one in a third, bed bugs

Fazoli’s, 3553 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — three violations including dirty dishes and food storage containers, equipment issues

Felipe’s Jr. Mexican Restaurant, 9718 E. Harry in Wichita — 17 violations including employees who didn’t wash hands, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, old salsa verde and tortilla soup, raw beef being stored in plastic “Thank you” bags, cockroaches, chemicals stored too close to food

Fried Rice, 2419 S. Glendale in Wichita — seven violations including raw food stored next to ready-to-eat foods, food at unsafe temperatures, business didn’t have a thermometer to check food temperature, no handwashing supplies, evidence of mice nesting by refrigerators and “approximately 50 mice droppings in the front counter”

Georgio’s II BBQ, 1649 E. 13th St. N. in Wichita — seven violations including flies on smoked bologna and knife, meat and vegetables at unsafe temperatures, “approximately 30 flies flying around food prep area, where employees were constantly observed ‘shooing’ them away”

Green Acres Market, 8141 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita — six violations including moldy cream cheese, food without date indicating when it was opened, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperature, “bottle of acid restroom cleaner hanging next to a pair of salad tongs”

Heroes Sports Bar and Grill, 117 N. Mosley in Wichita — four violations including employee didn’t wash hands, dirty glasses stored in handwashing sinks, no soap for washing hands, cockroaches by ice bin and in kitchen

IHOP, 1906 N. Rock Rd. in Derby — nine violations including food not marked with opening date, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, old fajita vegetables and garlic butter, broken and dirty equipment

Jack’s Coffee Shop, 6154 S. Hydraulic in Wichita — two violations for not having a thermometer to check food temperature and not having sanitizer testing strips

Kwik Shop, 4802 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita — nine violations including gravy and mushrooms that weren’t marked with an opening date, mislabeled foods, old salami, pastries without allergen information for sale, no soap or paper towels for handwashing, mystery chemicals, chemicals stored too close to food

Kwik Shop, 3601 E. 47th St. S. in Wichita — four violations including food at unsafe temperatures, old hot dogs and taquito rolls, chemicals stored too close to food at self-service nacho station, cheddar hot dogs that should have been trashed two days prior out on hot roller

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 1138 Nelson Dr. in Derby — one violation for not having hot water at a handwashing sink

Latifasiddiqur, 11012 W. Southwest Blvd. in Wichita — 12 violations including dented food can for sale, food at unsafe temperatures, food not marked with opening date, old burritos, duct-taped kitchen knife, business didn’t know dishes had to be sanitized, chemical not labeled, chemicals stored too close to food

Logan’s Roadhouse, 2424 N. Maize Rd. in Wichita — one violation for cockroaches

Logan’s Roadhouse, 353 S. Rock Rd. in Wichita — three violations including undercooked salmon, broken and dirty food containers

Lucky Restaurant, 6710 W. Kellogg Dr. in Wichita — 11 violations including improper food storage, food at unsafe temperature, misdated and undated food, dirty kitchen equipment, chemicals with no label, cups touching chemicals

Malaysia Cafe, 7777 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita — eight violations including dented water chestnut can, improperly stored and dated food, food at unsafe temperature, table where food is stored wasn’t cooling properly, dirty knives, chemicals not labeled

McDonald’s, 1645 S. Webb Rd. in Wichita — seven violations including improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, food not marked with opening date, dirty food storage containers, “approximately 20 fresh mouse droppings” in storage shed, hazardous cleaner storage on top of coffee machine

Mercadito Hispano, 204 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita — four violations including food prepared off site in private home, food at unsafe temperature, establishment didn’t have a thermometer to check food temperature

Mexico Viejo Mexican Restaurant, 6960 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — one violation for having “approximately fifty flies along windows in the dining areas”

Noodles and Company, 7700 E. Kellogg in Wichita — two violations including dirty food storage containers, equipment that wasn’t inspected as required

Panda Express, 2006 N. Rock Rd. in Derby — a total of three violations during two inspections including dirty dishes and an ongoing cockroach problem where the bugs were seen “on the floor of the cook line,” lobby and storage and food preparation areas

Popeye’s, 1350 N. Hillside in Wichita — eight violations including employee who didn’t wash hands, “Large bulk bin of flour had dried blood spillage inside of the bin,” food at unsafe temperature, food not labeled with opening date, broken or cracked storage containers, dirty equipment

Ricos Tacos El Torito, 3145 S. Clifton in Wichita — five violations including improper food storage, food not labeled with opening date, no handwashing supplies

Sedgwick Plaza, 2455 N. Woodlawn in Wichita — six violations including food that was not marked with an opening date, milk that was too warm to serve, food at unsafe temperatures, 27-day-old hot dogs and 10-day-old tuna salad

The Sweet Spot, 8448 W. Central in Wichita — four violations including improper food storage, kitchen procedures, chemicals not labeled

Tlaxcaltena Food and Candy, 204 E. 21st S. N. in Wichita — four violations including food at unsafe temperature, establishment didn’t have thermometer to check food temperature

Uno Mas Fresh Mex, 1920 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — eight violations including improper food storage, week-old pork and shredded cabbage, sandwich buns stored in a plastic “Thank you” bag, damaged cooking equipment, no sanitizer test strips, leaky equipment, improper chemical storage

Walmart, 501 E. Pawnee in Wichita — 10 violations found during two inspections including dozens of insects on rotting and moldy produce, “softened and browned and seeping” clementine oranges, dented food cans for sale, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperatures, 17-day-old deli turkey, dirty cooking equipment

Walmart, 10600 W. 21st St. in Wichita — four violations including dented food cans for sale, food at unsafe temperatures, chemicals stored too close to food

Ya Ya’s Eurobistro, 8115 E. 21st St. N. in Wichita — 10 violations including employee not washing hands, improper food storage, food at unsafe temperature, worn out or broken food preparation equipment, dirty pans, no handwashing supplies at bar