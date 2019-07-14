Upscale Wichita steakhouse cited after inspector finds kitchen stocked with old food

Tour Brandon Steven’s new 6s Steakhouse Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

A food safety inspector who visited an upscale Wichita steakhouse in mid-June and again in early July found its kitchen stocked with meats, sauces, dressings and other foods that were too old to serve safely to customers.

Several of the offending ingredients had been in a walk-in cooler at 6S Steakhouse for two weeks or more, including 25-day-old cheesecake mix, nearly six-week-old cooked risotto and cocktail sauce prepared in the first half of May, according to the inspection reports.

The worst of it — a container of made-in-house truffle vinaigrette and some vacuum-sealed packages of salami and prosciutto — had a date-stamp from mid-March, about three months prior.

There was also 16-day-old pork belly on a make line, waiting to be plated and served to customers.

The questionable foods and issues with employee handwashing caused 6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St., to fall out of compliance on June 13 with state food safety rules meant to protect the public against unsanitary conditions and food borne illnesses. Under the rules, opened or prepared foods typically can’t be served after a week and restaurants can’t use vacuum sealing to prolong shelf life of food without special permission.

When the inspector returned to 6S Steakhouse less than three weeks later, on July 2, she found more old food, the inspection report shows: Cooked onions and mushrooms, marinara, beef and vegetable soup, and Bolognese, queso, cocktail, risotto and Bechamel sauces all had been prepared a week or more prior.

June and July are not the first times 6S has made the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s non-compliant list over old food. In March 2018, less than two months after its much-anticipated opening, the steakhouse was cited for having 9-day-old lobster claws and tails and 7-day-old peppercorn sauce and beef stock in its walk-in cooler, according to inspection records.





Seth Glassman, 6S’s managing partner, told The Eagle he doesn’t think the restaurant has a recurring issue with serving old food.

But when “something pops up twice, it’s embarrassing,” he said.

“I can reassure you we’re taking all the proper precautions, all the proper steps to rectify everything. We’re working closely with the Department of Agriculture” to fix the issues, Glassman said, adding that violations are “not something I take lightly.”

“I don’t expect them anywhere,” he said of violations. “Obviously, as a fine dining restaurant we should be held to a higher standard.”

Glassman said the food in question was trashed immediately after the inspector pointed out its age and that staff is being retrained on proper food storage and handling procedures, as well as about employee hygiene. In June, 6S also was cited for not providing functioning handwashing supplies for staff and over an employee touching prepared food with his bare hands.

Glassman said employee turnover since the restaurant’s opening in January 2018 may be to blame for the repeated mistakes. But he said ultimately as managing partner, he takes full responsibility.

“This is getting 100% of our attention,” he said.

He expects the inspector to return later this summer to ensure “that those practices aren’t being continued.”

“I can assure you that we are in compliance now.”





It’s unclear how much of the old food might have made it out to customers’ tables prior to the inspections. Glassman said he has received no complaints from customers about meal quality.

Prominent businessman Brandon Steven opened 6S in January 2018 to bring “the ultimate American steakhouse to Wichita,” according to the restaurant’s website. The site promises patrons “only the best in food and wine,” boasting entrees that range in price from $19 to $68, sides and other menu items for $8 to $92, and wines priced up to $415 a bottle.

The steakhouse is one of 41 Wichita-area businesses that serve food or offer rooms for rent that failed inspections in June. The Eagle curates a database of non-compliant inspections each month that you can search below. To see all of the latest results, simply hit the search button.





To complain about conditions at any business that serves or sells food, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Other businesses cited in June are:

316 Catering, 2959 S. Hillside in Wichita — food storage and handwashing issues, food at unsafe temperature, mice

81 Speedway, 7700 N. Broadway in Park City — food at unsafe temperature, cleaning solution in bottle labeled as a food item





Airport Lodge, 9027 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita — mystery liquid, “soiled pink buildup” on leaky ice machine, broken equipment, missing carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers

Bell Boy Motel, 2035 S. Broadway in Wichita — cockroaches

Burger Central, 3302 W. Central in Wichita — Employee handling food had un-bandaged scabs on arms and hands and draining wounds, handwashing issues, food at unsafe temperature, mice, ingredients stored in trash bags





BP Food Mart, 1161 N. Broadway in Wichita — “fully melted ice cream” due to freezers not working, handwashing issues

Carlos O’Kelly’s, 3025 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — food at unsafe temperature, handwashing issues





Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 3409 N. Rock Rd. — ants in ladyfinger cookies, food at unsafe temperature

Concert Crestview Bevco, 1000 N. 127th St. E. in Wichita — food at unsafe temperature, old food, cleaning issues

Dillons, 3932 W. 13th St. N. in Wichita — dented cans, items stored incorrectly





Egg Crate Cafe, 8606 W. 13th St. N. in Wichita — food at unsafe temperature, old and undated food, handwashing and food storage issues





El Rancho Motel, 4510 S. Broadway in Wichita — bed bugs, cockroaches, soiled bedding, missing light bulbs, bottles of mystery liquid

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1025 E. Douglas Ave. in Wichita — cooler condensation “dripping on strawberries and onions,” food at unsafe temperature, bleach cleaner stored by ketchup





Friends Store, 1231 E. 29th St. N. in Wichita — dirty food utensils, storage and cleaning issues

Fujisan Sushi, 3415 Rock Rd. in Wichita — food labeling, equipment issue, food at unsafe temperature





H Food Mart and Tobacco, 1818 S. Broadway in Wichita — missing food serving utensils, handwashing issues, cockroaches

Heritage Inn, 4539 S. Broadway in Wichita — bed bugs

Huddle House, 1735 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — handwashing issue

Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza, 2132 Rock Rd. in Wichita — handwashing and food labeling issues, old meat sauce and lasagna, dirty food prep items

Kwik Shop, 110 E. 5th in Valley Center — old food, food labeling and storage issues, food at unsafe temperature, dirty food prep item

Las Islas Marias Restaurante, 2150 N. Amidon in Wichita — food storage issues





Little Caesars, 601 N. West St. in Wichita — flies in restaurant including some crawling on breadsticks waiting to be baked, food labeling issues

Los Cocos Mexican Restaurant, 1257 N. Rock Rd. in Derby — employee “licked her fingers” then touched chip bowl liner, food storage and handwashing issues, food at unsafe temperature, old food, dirty food prep items

Mama Nith’s Crawfish, 604 S. Topeka in Wichita — escaped crawfish crawling on floor, handwashing issues

Mex Market Warehouse, 925 19th St. in Wichita — no violations specified





Motel 6, 5736 W. Kellogg Dr. in Wichita — dirty ice bucket, broken equipment and non-working smoke detectors in rooms, trash and dirt in rooms, burn holes and urine stain on bedding

Mustang Deli, 7310 E. Kellogg in Wichita — food at unsafe temperature, mystery liquid in unlabeled bottle, wrong water temperature

Papa John’s Pizza, 220 W. Douglas Ave. in Wichita — dented can, food at unsafe temperatures, old food





Papa John’s Pizza, 8918 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita - handwashing issue, food at unsafe temperature, broken pans





Petro America, 2838 W. Central in Wichita — “heavy layer of black slime” on the banana slushy dispenser, handwashing issues





QuikTrip, 625 S. Hillside in Wichita — handwashing and food storage issues, food at unsafe temperature

The Regent, 2050 N. Webb Rd. in Wichita — food storage issues, no sneeze guard at buffet, food at unsafe temperature, old food, dirty or broken food prep items

Ricos Tacos El Torito, 3145 S. Clifton Ave. in Wichita — food storage issues, food at unsafe temperature





Sonic Drive In, 6122 N. Broadway in Wichita — food at unsafe temperature, food labeling and equipment issues, handwashing issue

Subway, 311 E. Pawnee in Wichita — food at unsafe temperature, dirty food prep items, mice, handwashing issues

Subway, 5475 N. Meridian in Wichita — wrong water temperature

Tacos Porfias, 2247 N. Broadway in Wichita — undated chorizo, unsafe food temperature, cracked food prep item, storage issues

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas in Wichita — handwashing issues, food at unsafe temperature, old food, bread stored in trash bags, dirty food prep items





Wood Spring Suites, 3401 N. Great Plains Dr. in Wichita — cockroaches, problems with fire extinguishers and GFCI (ground-fault circuit interrupter) switches in rooms

Yoder Meats, 6458 E. Central in Wichita — food storage issues, dirty food prep items, wrong water temperature