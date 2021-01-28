Letters to the editor (Jan. 28, 2021)

Email your letter to the editor to letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images

Misleading response





I was offended by Rep. Ron Estes’ self-serving and cynically misleading response to public calls for his resignation (“We Republicans are standing with Kansas and the Constitution,” Jan. 22). Rep. Estes engaged in a full-on frontal assault of democracy. His words and actions helped foment the predictable actions that took place when a seditious mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rep. Estes asserts that his challenge was based on “evidence.” In truth and in fact, there was no evidence. Dozens of lawsuits failed to produce any substantive evidence of voter fraud. Rep. Estes’ protestations were based entirely on the false claims of a petulant losing candidate. It was a lie from start to finish. Rep. Estes accuses the news media, the opposing party, and others of “toxic rhetoric” in calling for his resignation. If calling out a lie is “toxic rhetoric” count me among those Rep. Estes decries.

In his response Rep. Estes states that “those involved should be held personally responsible.” He, of course, stubbornly refuses to accept any responsibility for the fake crisis he helped to create. Words and actions have meaning. Making baseless claims of election fraud in an attempt to set aside the results of a free and fair election do not support the Constitution nor the people of Kansas.

I am also distressed that The Eagle would provide a forum for such a disingenuous farce.

Thank you, governor

Thank you to Gov. Laura Kelly for using her legal rights to protect citizens of Kansas.

Because she “shut down” our state as soon as she knew the dangers of COVID-19, we have fewer deaths then most states.

Because she “shut down” our state as quickly as she did, we have fewer business who have closed.

Because she “shut down” our state as quickly as she did, we have fewer people in the hospitals with COVID.

She protected us when we needed it the most. Thank you, Laura Kelly, for putting the citizens of Kansas before your political needs.

Milkweed for butterflies

I am heartsick that the Monarch butterfly is on the verge of extinction. They thrive only on milkweed, which today is nearly extinct in Kansas. With “weed” in its name, I’d assumed it was an ugly, undesirable plant. A Google search proved me wrong: “Milkweed are beautiful flowers and delightful garden plants. Fragrant clusters of flowers are a magnet for butterflies and pollinators.”

While I’m no gardener, I plan to plant milkweed this spring using the recommendations from the Extension Center Master Gardener: Butterfly Weed, Swamp Milkweed (very popular), Antelope Horns (aka spider), Showy Milkweed and Purple Milkweed.

And here’s an idea: Why couldn’t gardeners all over the city plant milkweed and turn Wichita into the Monarch Butterfly Capital? Imagine the beauty, the excitement, when the October sky is filled with hundreds, maybe thousands of beautiful Monarchs.

To learn about desirable milkweed, check out the pollinator websites for the Dyck Arboretum, the Sedgwick County Extension Center and the National Wildlife Federation.