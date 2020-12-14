Losing crucial Kansas habitat, federal agency to decide whether to protect Monarchs

Monarch butterflies are congregating in Wichita in large numbers right now as they make their annual migration south. The Wichita Eagle

A decision is expected this week as to whether the Monarch, the famously recognizable orange and black colored butterfly, will receive endangered species status in the U.S.

Perhaps considered “native Kansans,” Eastern Monarchs lay vast proportions of their offspring in the state, their caterpillars depending on Kansas’ native milkweed as their sole food source. they’ll be protecting both eastern and western monarchs.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to decide by Dec. 15 if the Monarch’s plummeting population warrants listing and will be protected federally under the Endangered Species Act. If the agency decides that Monarch Butterflies are protected, it will make it illegal to kill, harm or harass the insects and restrict the destruction of certain plants, like Milkweed.

Habitat loss and climate change in Kansas and North America have caused an estimated 85% reduction in the Monarch population since the 1980s, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Monarch Butterflies are counted when they land on fir trees and winter in Mexico by counting the acres they take up. Researchers have estimated that 6 hectares, or 15 acres, is the level where Monarch butterflies begin to go extinct.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The most recent count found Monarch butterflies in only 2.83 hectares or 7 acres, less than half the extinction threshold.

“Scientists think that they’re not gonna rebound,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity, who has been working on getting Monarch’s protected status for seven years.

Worse off are the Western Monarch butterflies, which winter in California. This year, fewer than 2,000 Western Monarch butterflies were counted, falling from 27,000 two years ago and a couple million in the late 1990s.

CLIMATE CHANGE GRAF HERE.

Monarchs have lost an estimated 147 million acres of habitat since the early 1990s, a space nearly three times the size of Kansas.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Research found that most Monarch butterflies were being produced in Kansas corn and soybean fields with milkweed. Still, as more acres were being farmed and an influx of herbicide-resistant crops were introduced, Monarchs began dying, according to Dr. Orley Taylor, who founded and is the current director of Monarch Watch in Lawrence, Kansas. Monarchs have lost approximately 147 million acres of habitat since the early 1990s, a space nearly three times the size of Kansas.

“Monarchs took a double hit, and then they have continued to lose habitat at a rate of an aggregate of two million acres a year since that time,” Taylor said. “The fragmentation that is provided by the intensification of agriculture just makes it more and more difficult for these butterflies to reproduce.”

Concerns that the listing may penalize farmers if they remove milkweed from their land has led to some criticism of the possibility of Monarchs’ listing as an endangered species. But farmers have little to worry about, according to Curry.

“I don’t think that the Fish and Wildlife Service will list them in such a way that it would significantly interfere with farming activities,” Curry said.

If the Monarchs are listed as an endangered species, there will be a public comment period, during which support and concerns can be voiced.

Kansas developed a Monarch Conservation Plan that was finalized in Sept. 2019 to address specific threats posed to Monarch, such as mismanagement, habitat loss and breeding issues, according to Chris Berens, Chief of Ecological Services for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Under the plan, the state has created pollinator plots, restored habitat in state parks, and worked with private landowners to develop habitat conservation plans. Still, lack of funding has been a setback for the plan’s implementation, according to Berens.

The federal listing of the Monarchs under the Endangered Species Act would create a federal recovery plan for the butterflies and add much-needed funding to help conserve their habitats and populations, according to Curry.

Conservation and animal rights groups originally petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2014 for Monarch protections and later sued in 2016.

Help us cover your community through The Eagle's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on the effects of climate change in the Midwest, and to support new reporters. Donate to support local news

Related stories from Wichita Eagle state These few steps can help Monarch butterflies. December 14, 2020 5:01 AM