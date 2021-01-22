US Rep. Ron Estes: We Republicans are standing with Kansas and the Constitution

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas’ 4th Congressional District

The U.S. Constitution provides a solid foundation for this country. The Founding Fathers established our democratic republic with important checks and balances, with the House of Representatives serving as the body closest to the people. It’s a responsibility I take seriously, and I will always stand with my constituents and the Constitution first. The Founding Fathers did not want Congress to select the president. Nor did they want the judicial branch, or even governors to do so. That was the responsibility of the state legislatures.

As part of our normal constitutional process, I, along with a majority of the Republican Party in the U.S. House of Representatives, raised objections in regards to what we believed was evidence that several states violated their own laws in administering the 2020 election as they pertained to the office of the president. This objection was the constitutional, historical and legal manner for members of Congress to raise concerns on behalf of those they represent.

These concerns were based on multiple examples of local officials and courts changing state election laws in several states in a manner that we believed was improper. We believe the Democratic majority of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania unilaterally violated the U.S. Constitution by circumventing the state legislature’s role in election laws.

But after these objections were heard, Congress certified Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. These objections highlighted issues with those states that must be addressed, but did not change the outcome of the election. Importantly, the legal process was followed as defined by the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and allowed millions of Americans the ability to voice their opinion within the proper forum.

Unfortunately, in response to taking this reasonable position that many within Kansas hold, the media establishment and leading Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama’s Health and Human Services Secretary Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, have responded with hysterical hyperbole and calls for hundreds of Republicans to resign. It appears they would rather silence those they disagree with than hold a real debate on the merits. After the past four years of a barrage of Democratic attacks, I can’t say I’m surprised by this toxic rhetoric. However, it is not productive and will only sow further division.

They failed to mention that this was not the first time Congress has objected to electors. In fact, the last four times a Republican won the presidency, Democrats objected to certification of the electoral votes, including objections to nine states following the 2016 election.

It’s important that we have legal and political processes to address grievances and to give voice to different points of view. Violence as a political tactic is wrong and all of us are appalled at the violence, destruction and loss of life that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. I support a full investigation into the events that occurred, and those involved should be held personally responsible.

Today, far too many in the media and on the left are trying to pin the crimes of a few onto the 74 million Americans who wanted to continue the policies of the Trump administration. This is wrong. In America, we must be able to use the legal processes prescribed in the Constitution without fear of retribution by those who hold the levers of political power.

Our country is going through a tumultuous time, which means we should work on things that unite us, not create more division. Now is a time to focus on reopening our country, delivering vaccines and getting the economy back to full speed again. The families and small businesses that have suffered because of the coronavirus need real leadership in Congress.

Please join me in praying that our country has a renewed commitment to civil discourse, a commitment to our founding documents and resilience to overcome this turbulent time in our history.

Republican Ron Estes is a fifth-generation Kansan who represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means.