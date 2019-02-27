Kansas winter storm: 3-6 inches of snow, wind chills of negative 10 to 15, NWS predicts

Another arctic front will bring heavy snow and wind chill values below zero over the weekend, experts say. The winter storm will hit Kansas Friday night, but snow isn’t expected to fall until Saturday evening.

Forecasters with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service predict 3-6 inches of snow accumulation across Kansas Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Wind chills are expected to go between negative 10 and negative 15 degrees in most of central Kansas.

A NWS hazardous weather outlook calls for sustained north winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph during the storm, causing blowing and drifting snow.

The weather service referred to the predicted conditions of the storm as a “dangerous situation” in their hazardous weather outlook. A winter storm warning may be issued.

In Wichita, the NWS forecast lists of 90 percent chance of precipitation Saturday night, with snow falling mostly after midnight. The predicted low temperature is around 12 degrees, with a wind chill value of negative 5.

Sunday brings a 40 percent chance of snow before noon with a high of around 14 degrees. The predicted low that night is 3 degrees.

Drivers can check Kansas highway road conditions online at www.kandrive.org/kandrive. Kansas Department of Transportation statewide highway traffic cameras and Wichita cameras are also available online.

Internet users can follow the paths of Wichita snowplows online at www.wichita.gov/PWU/Pages/SnowRemoval.aspx.

If you know of a closing, cancellation or postponement because of the snowstorm, please email details to The Wichita Eagle at online@wichitaeagle.com.