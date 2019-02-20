Local

Kansas woman killed in weather-related crash when SUV rolled into ravine, troopers say

By Jason Tidd

February 20, 2019 03:06 PM

About two inches of snow fell in the Wichita area on Tuesday. Snowfall amounts in surrounding counties were as high as eight inches.
A Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash near a lake early Wednesday morning, state troopers said.

The crash was reported at around 6:45 a.m. in Pottawatomie County in the housing division at Elbo Lake northeast of Manhattan, a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states.

A 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was southbound on Elbo Ridge Drive at the intersection of Elbo View Drive when the vehicle “left the roadway due to snow and ice conditions,” troopers wrote in the report. The Chevy SUV landed on its top in a ravine.

The driver, identified as 67-year-old Ann Marie Lochner, of Manhattan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, KHP said.

Approximately 2 inches of snow fell in the Manhattan area during a winter storm Tuesday and Wednesday, according to estimates from the Wichita branch of the National Weather Services.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

