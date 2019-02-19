‘Kingdom of snowplows rolling:’ Kingman cancels school with ‘Frozen’ parody video

Educators at a central Kansas school district used a parody song video to announce that Wednesday classes were canceled, telling students to “stay at home, stay at home.”

Kingman-Norwich USD 331 made announced Tuesday night that schools would be closed due to weather, and staff at Kingman Elementary-Middle School made a video ahead of the announcement. It is a parody of the song “Let it Go,” from Disney’s movie “Frozen.”

“The ice came down on K-town tonight, not a car to be seen,” the video begins. “A kingdom of snowplows rolling, and it looks like the roads are obscene.”





Unofficial Tuesday night snowfall reports from the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service included 10 inches of snow at Cleveland and 9 inches at Kingman. Cleveland is an unincorporated community about 6 miles south of Kingman.

A weather service winter storm advisory called for additional light snow and flurries across central Kansas overnight, adding up to an inch of more snow. Freezing rain is forecast for southeast Kansas. Only light ice is predicted.

“Don’t let them in, don’t let them see, school is closed, just like it aught to be,” the video continues. “We’re here to say that you should know, and now they know. Stay at home, stay at home, can’t make it out on the roads. Stay at home, stay at home, don’t even open the door.”