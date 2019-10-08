Light snow and frost will hit Friday morning in central Kansas, NWS predicts

SHARE COPY LINK

People who live in central Kansas won’t need a snow shovel, but they might need an ice scraper before they drive to work Friday morning.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are predicting chilly temperatures in the Wichita area this weekend, but the city is expected to miss out on frost and a light snow that will fall farther north in central Kansas.

“Much colder air will overspread the region Thursday night and Friday,” NWS forecasters at the Wichita office wrote in a hazardous weather outlook Tuesday morning. “Light snow showers are possible across central KS Thursday night through early Friday. No snow accumulation expected.

“Near-freezing temperatures and frost are possible during the early morning hours of Friday, Saturday and Sunday across much of the area. Please plan on taking action to protect sensitive plants. Frost will be possible again in central KS early Monday morning.”

Meteorologist Thomas Vaughan said a rain and snow mix is predicted to fall north and west of Newton and Hutchinson in Harvey and Reno counties. The precipitation will primarily be snow in counties farther north. Frost is also expected in those counties. The storm will move into central Kansas just before midnight and the chance for snow should be gone by sunrise. Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s across the region.

The Wichita area should remain dry.

“The major difference that we’re going to see (in Wichita) is going to be the cold temperatures that are going to be ushered in here,” Vaughan said.

The low temperature for the city is expected to be 36 degrees Friday morning, he said. The Friday high isn’t predicted to be above 50 degrees, and Saturday morning’s low is forecast at 34 degrees.

But later in the day Saturday should be “a nice fall day” with a high of 63 degrees, Vaughan said.

Kansans should not expect much change in the forecast, Vaughan said, but perhaps there will be a slight adjustment to the north or south.

If there were any snow accumulation, it would likely be a record for the earliest recorded autumn snowfall in the NWS Wichita service area. Weather service records show no snowfall has been recorded in October at Russell Municipal Airport, Salina Municipal Airport or Chanute Martin Johnson Airport. Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport earliest recorded snowfall was 0.7 inches on Oct. 14, 2018.

The cool temperatures in Wichita on Friday are not expected to break records set Oct. 11, 2009.