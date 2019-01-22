Ambulance rushing to Kansas crash spins out before rollover on icy road, troopers say

An ambulance rushing to a crash on a Kansas highway ended up wrecked on the side of the road, state officials said.

The 2016 Freightliner ambulance and its two-person crew were responding to a crash while westbound on Kansas Highway 18 about a mile west of Manhattan at around 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states. The driver lost control of the ambulance on the icy roadway, and it spun counterclockwise 180 degrees into the median and rolled over onto its passenger side, state troopers wrote in the report.

The 32-year-old man driving the ambulance had no apparent injury, according to the KHP report. A 26-year-old male passenger had a suspected minor injury.

That particular stretch of highway — as well as several other highways in north central and northeast Kansas — was listed as “completely covered” by ice or snow by the Kansas Department of Transportation for much of Tuesday afternoon and evening. Road conditions can be checked online at KanDrive.org.

The Riley County Police Department said in a Facebook post less than an hour after the ambulance crashed that westbound K-18 was being shut down, citing several accidents in the area. The highway was closed for about 3 hours between Seth Child Road in western Manhattan to the town of Ogden.