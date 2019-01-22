Local

Ambulance rushing to Kansas crash spins out before rollover on icy road, troopers say

By Jason Tidd

January 22, 2019 08:04 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

An ambulance rushing to a crash on a Kansas highway ended up wrecked on the side of the road, state officials said.

The 2016 Freightliner ambulance and its two-person crew were responding to a crash while westbound on Kansas Highway 18 about a mile west of Manhattan at around 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states. The driver lost control of the ambulance on the icy roadway, and it spun counterclockwise 180 degrees into the median and rolled over onto its passenger side, state troopers wrote in the report.

The 32-year-old man driving the ambulance had no apparent injury, according to the KHP report. A 26-year-old male passenger had a suspected minor injury.

That particular stretch of highway — as well as several other highways in north central and northeast Kansas — was listed as “completely covered” by ice or snow by the Kansas Department of Transportation for much of Tuesday afternoon and evening. Road conditions can be checked online at KanDrive.org.

The Riley County Police Department said in a Facebook post less than an hour after the ambulance crashed that westbound K-18 was being shut down, citing several accidents in the area. The highway was closed for about 3 hours between Seth Child Road in western Manhattan to the town of Ogden.

Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol talks about a "devastating" fatal wreck on an icy Interstate 70 in Geary County on Tuesday. Ashlen Lemon, 19, of Hays, died in the crash. (Jan. 22, 2019)

By

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

weather

local

state

national

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

  Comments  