KS undersheriff jailed over alleged DV crime, Kansas Bureau of Investigation says

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday that its special agents have arrested the undersheriff of Edwards County for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident.

Robert “Bobby” Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. Monday on suspicion of one count of aggravated domestic battery, according to a KBI news release. He was booked into the Ford County Detention Center afterward.

The arrest comes after authorities received a 911 call from someone at a Kinsley home around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. An Edwards County Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded discovered that Blackwell had been “involved in a physical altercation,” the KBI news release says.

About 35 minutes after the 911 call, the Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to investigate the alleged crime.

“After collecting evidence and conducting interviews of involved parties, Blackwell was arrested,” the KBI said in the release, without disclosing more specific details about what occurred.

“The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time,” the release says.

Edwards County is in western Kansas, about a two-hour drive west of Wichita.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 12:23 PM.

