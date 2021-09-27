Sedgwick Co. jail deputy already facing charge arrested twice Sunday over alleged DV

.

A Sedgwick County Jail deputy already facing a disorderly conduct charge over an August incident involving an alleged fight with his girlfriend was arrested twice over the weekend — once on suspicion of committing a domestic violence crime and a second time for allegedly violating a protective order.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said the alleged crimes were committed on Sunday and involved detention deputy Aaeron White and his “domestic partner.”

Wichita police first arrested White, 27, on Sunday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and battery and took him to jail, Blick said.

White was released on bond a short time later.

But authorities say he didn’t stay out of trouble.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wichita police arrested him again a “few hours later” after he violated an active protection from abuse order, Blick said.

He was no longer listed as an inmate in the jail’s online log on Monday morning. All of the new crimes are misdemeanors.

White has been a detention deputy for a little longer than six months. He was suspended without pay after his arrests Sunday, Blick said.

This isn’t the first time White has been accused of a crime. Earlier this month, authorities announced that he had been charged with a count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct tied to an Aug. 26 “physical disturbance” with his 27-year-old girlfriend at a west Wichita apartment complex.

Blick said White will remain suspended from his job until criminal and internal investigations into his alleged conduct are complete.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.”

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 10:24 AM.