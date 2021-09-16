Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office sergeant charged with stalking ex pleads no contest

. Getty Images/iStock photo

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office sergeant accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend has pleaded no contest in his criminal case.

Justin Maxfield was sentenced to 12 months in jail Wednesday but the judge suspended the term and placed him on probation for a year, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Maxfield’s lawyer, Jess Hoeme, declined to comment Thursday.

The stalking charge is a misdemeanor.

Maxfield was arrested and charged after the ex-girlfriend told police in April that he sent unwanted text messages and had visited her workplace and home repeatedly after being told not to, according to an arrest affidavit.

Maxfield had been working for the Sheriff’s Office for 12 years when he was arrested on April 8. He was suspended without pay at that time and resigned on May 21, agency spokesman Lt. Benjamin Blick said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Kevin O’Connor imposed the sentence, Dillon said.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 2:29 PM.