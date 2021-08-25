State

Woman, 77, killed in Kansas crash after Jeep went into ditch, rolled several times

A 77-year-old Wakeeney woman died Wednesday on a Lane County highway after her Jeep left the road and rolled in a ditch.

Authorities say Karen Deutscher was driving a 2011 Jeep Compass west on Kansas Highway 4 about 7 miles west of Utica when the vehicle veered into a ditch around 8:30 a.m. While in the ditch, the Jeep hit a Kansas Department of Transportation sign warning people to not pass other drivers and then struck an embankment for a field road, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

The Jeep “began to overturn an undetermined number of times,” eventually landing on its driver’s side, the KHP said.

Deutscher was alone in the vehicle at the time. She died at the crash site.

