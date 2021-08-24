KHP says it’s unclear why Topeka woman killed in Tuesday crash on I-70 left road

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 19-year-old Topeka woman is dead after authorities say her Jeep Liberty left the roadway, hit both a highway guardrail and a barrier wall then overturned several times Tuesday morning on a stretch of I-70 in northeast Kansas.

It’s unclear why Chelsie Faith Randel veered off the highway onto an outside shoulder as she was driving westbound, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. But the move proved deadly after the Jeep collided with the guardrail then drove back across all westbound lanes of traffic, hit the inside barrier wall and flipped, the KHP said. Randel was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash happened at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, the KHP said in a crash report.