Woman killed in Tuesday crash near Derby was 53-year-old Wellington woman

File photo The Wichita Eagle

Authorities say a 53-year-old Wellington woman died following a two-vehicle crash near Derby early Tuesday evening.

The Chevy Malibu that Dana Pabst was driving was hit by a Nissan Rogue as she was traveling near the intersection of 79th Street South and Hillside shortly after 6 p.m., the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed news release. Pabst crossed the center line of the road “and lost control as she was negotiating a curve at the intersection,” the release says.

She was driving northbound at the time. The other driver was headed east.

“The circumstances of the collision are under investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Pabst died at the crash scene. The 61-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

