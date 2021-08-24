Motorcyclist killed in NE Kansas crash involving dump truck leaving construction site

The Wichita Eagle

A Tonganoxie man was killed when his motorcycle slammed into a dump truck Tuesday morning in Leavenworth County.

William Guthrie, 34, was driving eastbound on U.S. highway 24 when the dump truck exited a construction site and made a U-turn at an intersection “against a red light,” the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Guthrie tried to avoid the truck but struck its drivers side.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. where the highway meets Stone Creek Drive. The 45-year-old Topeka man driving the truck wasn’t hurt, the KHP said.