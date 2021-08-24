Man arrested after Sunday morning joyride in Wichita cop’s stolen patrol car: police

File photo

Wichita police say they’ve arrested a 24-year-old man who stole an officer’s patrol car from a gas station Sunday morning and took it for a drive.

The officer was at the QuikTrip at Murdock and Broadway around 1:20 a.m. talking to a citizen when Alexis Flores allegedly got into the patrol car and drove off, police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release Tuesday.

The joyride ended when Flores reportedly hit a parked car in the 1000 block of South Topeka, “causing heavy damage to both vehicles,” Cruz said.

Police found him at the crash site and arrested him without any trouble, according to the release.

“The incident is under investigation, as well as the officers’ actions,” Cruz said.

Flores, of Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, hit and run, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, police said. He also had an outstanding warrant, records show.