Local

Two large trucks tipped Monday morning on Wichita-area highways, hurting drivers: KHP

.
. Wichita Eagle file photo

A pair of large trucks that tipped over in separate incidents Monday tied up traffic on Sedgwick County highways during the morning commute.

In the first crash, at 8:25 a.m., an International Truck Tractor towing a tanker trailer reportedly full of milk lost control on a curved stretch of the eastbound K-96 off-ramp that leads to eastbound U.S. 54, causing it to go off the shoulder “and roll to a stop in the ditch,” the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

About 35 minutes later, a Kenworth semi pulling a trailer tipped to the right “causing the power unit to overturn” as it was trying to merge onto K-15 from southbound I-135 in southeast Wichita, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The truck “slid across” two lanes of traffic and stopped in a third, the KHP said.

Both truck drivers were hospitalized, the highway patrol says. One is from Florida. The other is from Oklahoma, according to the reports.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service