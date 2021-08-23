Two large trucks tipped Monday morning on Wichita-area highways, hurting drivers: KHP

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A pair of large trucks that tipped over in separate incidents Monday tied up traffic on Sedgwick County highways during the morning commute.

In the first crash, at 8:25 a.m., an International Truck Tractor towing a tanker trailer reportedly full of milk lost control on a curved stretch of the eastbound K-96 off-ramp that leads to eastbound U.S. 54, causing it to go off the shoulder “and roll to a stop in the ditch,” the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

About 35 minutes later, a Kenworth semi pulling a trailer tipped to the right “causing the power unit to overturn” as it was trying to merge onto K-15 from southbound I-135 in southeast Wichita, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The truck “slid across” two lanes of traffic and stopped in a third, the KHP said.

Both truck drivers were hospitalized, the highway patrol says. One is from Florida. The other is from Oklahoma, according to the reports.