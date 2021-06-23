Kansas woman dies in crash after truck attempting to pass rear-ends her car, KHP says

The Wichita Eagle

A Kansas woman has died after a pickup truck attempting to pass on a highway rear-ended her car in Jefferson County, state troopers report.

The fatal wreck happened at around 7 p.m. Tuesday on about a mile east of Ozawkie on K-92, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Investigators determined a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by 22-year-old Patrick Shuler, of Ozawkie, was eastbound on the highway behind a 2000 Toyota Camry driven by 45-year-old Frances Stockton, also of Ozawkie. The Ranger attempted to pass the Camry, but Shuler “saw oncoming traffic and swerved back into the east bound lane rear ending” Stockton’s car, KHP troopers wrote in the report.

Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene. Shuler was not hurt, according to the report.