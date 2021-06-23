Shooting during Old Town closing injured two; Wichita police search for this SUV

Wichita police say this SUV was involved in a shooting as Old Town was closing early Sunday morning in the 100 block of North Mead. Two people were injured. Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are searching for an SUV after a weekend shooting injured two as Old Town was closing.

Police responded at around 1:53 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 100 block of North Mead during the closing of Old Town, Officer Paul Cruz said Wednesday evening in a news release.

Officers found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by emergency crews. A second shooting victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not determined what led up to the gunfire, Cruz said. Police described the shooter was in a white 2021 Mercedes GLC 300 SUV. He was wearing a red hat, white shirt and red shorts.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.