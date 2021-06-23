Crime & Courts
Shooting during Old Town closing injured two; Wichita police search for this SUV
Wichita police are searching for an SUV after a weekend shooting injured two as Old Town was closing.
Police responded at around 1:53 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 100 block of North Mead during the closing of Old Town, Officer Paul Cruz said Wednesday evening in a news release.
Officers found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by emergency crews. A second shooting victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not determined what led up to the gunfire, Cruz said. Police described the shooter was in a white 2021 Mercedes GLC 300 SUV. He was wearing a red hat, white shirt and red shorts.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
