Oklahoma father and son killed in Kansas crash where semi failed to yield right of way

Two Oklahoma men who were father and son died Saturday in a western Kansas crash where a semi driver failed to yield the right of way, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:21 p.m. to an injury accident at the intersection of Grant County Road X and Road 10, about 15 miles northeast of Ulysses, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Investigators determined a 2007 Kenworth semi was westbound on Road 10 as a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was southbound on Road X. The semi truck driver “failed to yield the right of way to (the pickup) at the uncontrolled intersection and entered the intersection directly in the path of (the pickup),” troopers wrote in the report. The pickup hit the passenger side of the semi.

Two men from Turpin, Oklahoma, in the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified in the KHP report as driver Kevin Jay Coyle, 57, and passenger Gerald Lee Coyle, 81.

An online obituary for a family member identifies Gerald as the dad of Kevin.

Troopers said that the driver of the semi was unknown at the time of the report.