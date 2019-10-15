Kansas woman killed in highway crash after pickup pulled in front of semi, troopers say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Kansas woman died and a second woman was seriously hurt in a Geary County highway crash, troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:39 a.m. Tuesday to an injury accident on U.S. 77 about 6 miles south of Junction City, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Investigators determined a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on State Lake Road near Geary State Fishing Lake and Wildlife Area. The pickup truck pulled onto the highway in front of a Peterbilt semi, which struck the driver’s side of the Chevy.

Trooper Ben Gardner said on Twitter that the semi became jack-knifed across the road, and a photo he tweeted showed the pickup in a ditch.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup were both taken to Geary Community Hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead. She was identified in the KHP report as 22-year-old Savannah R. Laudemann, of Woodbine. The passenger, who had suspected serious injuries, was identified as Dawnette M. Laudemann, 44, of Woodbine.

The 46-year-old Texas man driving the semi had no apparent injury, the report states.

This crash has now changed to a fatal crash investigation. https://t.co/B0hs5gIIi3 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) October 15, 2019