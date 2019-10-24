Passing semi hits turning four-wheeler, killing 83-year-old Kansas man, troopers say

A Kansas man died Wednesday after a semi collided with his ATV, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:40 p.m. to an injury accident on Road 3 about 10 miles south of U.S. 36 in Cheyenne County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that a Peterbilt semi was northbound in the left lane passing a Polaris four-wheeler in the right lane. The ATV made a left turn into a driveway and collided with the passenger side of the semi.

The ATV driver who was killed in the wreck was identified in the KHP report as Gaylen M. Weeden, 83, of Kanorado. The semi driver, identified as Jose Madrid Araujo, 58, of Bethune, Colardo, had no apparent injury.

