Local
State troopers investigate injury accident on northbound I-135 near 21st Street
State troopers are investigating a Monday evening injury accident on an interstate in north Wichita.
Kansas Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed emergency crews responding to a crash along northbound I-135 just before 21st Street North.
A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said she could not release information on the wreck and referred a reporter to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A KHP dispatcher said the wreck was reported at around 7:46 p.m., but declined to release additional information until an online crash report is posted later.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments