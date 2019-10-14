State troopers investigate injury accident on northbound I-135 near 21st Street

SHARE COPY LINK

State troopers are investigating a Monday evening injury accident on an interstate in north Wichita.

Kansas Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed emergency crews responding to a crash along northbound I-135 just before 21st Street North.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said she could not release information on the wreck and referred a reporter to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A KHP dispatcher said the wreck was reported at around 7:46 p.m., but declined to release additional information until an online crash report is posted later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

