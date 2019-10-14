Wichita police investigate deadly crash on Central between Ridge and Tyler

Wichita police investigate a deadly crash on Central between Ridge and Tyler on Monday. (Oct. 14, 2019) The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in west Wichita.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:54 p.m. to an injury accident on Central at Socora, just outside the entrance to Bishop Carroll. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were injured, the supervisor said. One had critical injuries, one had serious injuries and one had minor injuries.

Officers have blocked off all traffic in the area of the wreck, which is between Ridge and Tyler.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.