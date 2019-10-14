Kansas motorcycle rider killed in crash with pickup turning into field, troopers say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man riding a motorcycle has died and his passenger was seriously hurt in a highway crash with a pickup, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:48 p.m. Monday to an injury accident on U.S. 75 about 5 miles south of Yates Center in Woodson County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Investigators determined that a Ford pickup truck was slowly traveling northbound and turned right to pull into a field entrance, the KHP report states. The Honda motorcycle was in the right lane passing the truck and hit the passenger side of the vehicle as it turned in front of the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by troopers as Charles Splechter, 61, of Buffalo. His passenger was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was identified as Amy Corban-Morris, 50, of Buffalo.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The driver and a passenger in the pickup had no apparent injuries. The were identified as Derrick R. Shannon, 45, of Humboldt, and Denton E. Decker, 26, of Yates Center.