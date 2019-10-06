20-year-old Wichita motorcycle rider dies after crashing at high rate of speed, KHP says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Wichita man died after crashing a motorcycle late Saturday night, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:22 p.m. to an injury accident on eastbound K-96 at 21st Street North in northeast Wichita, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. First responders found Dalton J. Heard and pronounced the 20-year-old Wichita man dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Heard was riding a Suzuki motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” and “was unable to negotiate the curve, went into median, and struck guardrail,” the crash report states.

