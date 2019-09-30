Kansas man dies after dump truck flips end over end in highway crash, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

State troopers said a Kansas man died Monday after a dump truck flipped end over end down an embankment along a highway.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:52 p.m. to an injury accident on K-15 in Washington County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. David Towner, 77, of Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Towner was driving a 1992 International dump truck northbound on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle. The dump truck went into the ditch, flipped end over end and traveled down an embankment, landing on its top in a pasture, troopers wrote in the KHP report.

