Temporary sanitation worker dies after truck crashes en route to Kansas landfill

A temporary sanitation worker for a southeast Kansas town was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday.

The city of Independence said in a news release that an employee died when a truck wrecked while it was eastbound on U.S. 160. The truck was headed to the county landfill when it left the roadway just after noon. Two temporary workers in the city’s sanitation department were in the vehicle.

One of the employees was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to a hospital, the release stated. The second employee’s condition is unknown.

“There are not enough words to fully express our sympathy to the family of the man who was lost today,” Interim City Manager Kelly Passauer said in the release. “We offer our deepest condolences upon his passing and prayers for strength and a full recovery for our injured team member.”

The investigation is ongoing.