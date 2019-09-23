Highway 54 near Cheney closed over Monday morning traffic crashes

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident
U.S. Highway 54 near Cheney is closed as authorities investigate a series of Monday morning crashes.
Lt. Tim Myers, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said by email that both east and west lanes of the highway between 295th and 383rd streets were closed as of 8:40 a.m. Highway 54 is called Kellogg inside Wichita city limits.
“Patrol is working several accidents,” he wrote. “... Slow down and proceed with caution when driving through dense fog.”
This is a developing news stories. Check back with Kansas.com later today for updates.
