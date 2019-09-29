Idaho man killed in Kansas crash after Firebird swerved into truck on old highway

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An Idaho man died Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into a truck in southeast Kansas, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 4:05 p.m. to an injury accident on Old Highway 169 in an industrial park in Montgomery County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Investigators determined a two-door 2000 Pontiac Firebird was westbound on B Street when the driver lost control and struck the driver’s side of a 1980 Ford truck that was also westbound. The car then traveled into a ditch and wrecked into a sewage drain pipe, the KHP report states.

The car’s driver, identified in the report as 27-year-old Joseph K. Hunt, of Carter Lake, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 43-year-old Carthage, Missouri, man driving the truck had no apparent injury.

