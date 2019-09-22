1-year-old Kansas girl dies after being run over by SUV backing out of parking spot

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 1-year-old baby girl died after being run over Sunday morning by an SUV backing out of a parking space at a western Kansas travel plaza or recreational vehicle park, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:07 a.m. to Bosselman’s Travel Center at the north junction of U.S. 83 and U.S. 50 on the edge of Garden City, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The exact address listed in the report, 1415 Solar Drive, is that of Garden City RV Park.

Investigators determined the driver of a 2005 Dodge Durango “was backing out of a parking area and struck and ran over a child causing injuries that would not sustain life,” KHP troopers wrote in the report for the fatal crash in Finney County. The girl was taken to the emergency room at St. Catherine Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl was identified in the report as Annatile Holquin, of Garden City.

