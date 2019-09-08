Cornfield blocked driver’s view of oncoming semi in deadly crash, Kansas troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Nebraska man died after a crash in northwest Kansas where a cornfield blocked his view of an oncoming semi.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:12 p.m. Saturday to an injury accident at Rawlins County roads AA and 6, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Two patients were taken to Rawlins County Health Center and one was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The KHP report identified the deceased man as Derrick D. Bassnett, 50, of Trenton, Nebraska.

Investigators determined Bassnett was driving a 2012 Ford pickup truck eastbound on County Road AA as a semi pulling a water tanker trailer was northbound on County Road 6. Troopers said Bassnett was unable to see the semi because of tall corn and pulled into the intersection, where the semi collided with the passenger side of the pickup.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 29-year-old Colby man driving the semi was taken to the hospital, but had no apparent injury, the report states.