The Kansas Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash on K-96 in Reno County on Wednesday. Trooper Chad Crittenden

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Reno County.

Trooper Chad Crittenden said in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon that the fatality crash happened on westbound K-96 at Halstead Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW