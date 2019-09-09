Trio of earthquakes shook Rooks County, the strongest a 3.7 magnitude, geologists say

Earthquake safety for Kansas teachers and students The Wichita school district's guidelines for protecting our students in the event of an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold. (Courtesy of Wichita Public Schools) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita school district's guidelines for protecting our students in the event of an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold. (Courtesy of Wichita Public Schools)

A Sunday morning earthquake and a pair of aftershocks Sunday night shook the ground in Rooks County, geologists say.

The Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 3.7 magnitude quake at around 8:11 a.m. Sunday, followed by a 2.4 at 9:49 p.m. and a 2.2 at 9:52 p.m. All three were centered about 9 miles west of Plainville.

The trio of quakes brings the tally to 49 earthquakes so far this year in the northwest Kansas county, according to Kansas Geological Survey data. The strongest of those was a 4.8 magnitude on June 22.

The earthquakes struck as the Kansas Corporation Commission is investigating what caused a cluster of quakes near Hutchinson last month. The investigation in Reno County by state regulators is focused on the underground disposal of oilfield waste that’s been blamed for quakes elsewhere in southern Kansas.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kansas geologists have recorded 31 quakes so far this year in Reno County, including a pair of 4.2 magnitude quakes last month that struck three days apart.