Second 4.0-plus magnitude earthquake in 3 days strikes near Hutchinson. Did you feel it?
How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?
A second earthquake stronger than a 4.0 magnitude struck near Hutchinson early Sunday morning.
The 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 3 miles southwest of South Hutchinson.
Geologists want to know if you felt it. You can let the USGS know here.
A 4.2 earthquake centered in about the same area sent tremors through Kansas at around 7:59 a.m. Friday, the Kansas Geological Survey said.
