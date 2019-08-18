Second 4.0-plus magnitude earthquake in 3 days strikes near Hutchinson. Did you feel it?

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

A second earthquake stronger than a 4.0 magnitude struck near Hutchinson early Sunday morning.

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 3 miles southwest of South Hutchinson.

Geologists want to know if you felt it. You can let the USGS know here.

A 4.2 earthquake centered in about the same area sent tremors through Kansas at around 7:59 a.m. Friday, the Kansas Geological Survey said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita school district's guidelines for protecting our students in the event of an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold. (Courtesy of Wichita Public Schools)