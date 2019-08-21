After Hutchinson earthquake cluster, Kansas investigates injection wells

VIDEO: Kansas Geological Survey chief on Kansas earthquakes Rex Buchanan says earthquake increase is almost certainly caused by increased oil waste disposal. (Sept. 3, 2015) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rex Buchanan says earthquake increase is almost certainly caused by increased oil waste disposal. (Sept. 3, 2015)

State regulators are analyzing injection well activity after a cluster of 11 earthquakes hit Reno County over five days.

The Kansas Corporation Commission has launched an investigation to determine what caused the earthquakes in the Hutchinson area. Investigators are collecting data and analyzing recent injection well activity in the county.

“Amid damage reports and a concern for public safety, the KCC is conducting an investigation and will evaluate whether additional action is needed to safeguard Kansans,” KCC spokeswoman Linda Berry said in a news release.

The study in Reno County will focus on Arbuckle Formation depth wells, including oil and gas industry injection wells regulated by the KCC and wastewater wells regulated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The commission has previously ordered reduced injection rates in Barber, Harper, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner counties when earthquake activity rose in those areas in 2015 and 2016.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.