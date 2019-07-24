Man killed in northwest Kansas crash after pulling out in front of semi, troopers say

. Wichita Eagle file photo

An 81-year-old man was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash in northwest Kansas, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:34 p.m. to the junction of K-123 and K-383 in Decatur County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. David L. Simpson, 81, of Oberlin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Simpson was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on K-123 as a Peterbilt semi was eastbound on K-383. The pickup stopped at a stop sign, but the driver did not see the semi and pulled out in front of the big rig. The semi hit the driver’s side of the pickup, and Simpson was partially ejected from the truck.

The 64-year-old Nebraska man driving the semi was taken to Decatur County Hospital with suspected minor injuries, the crash report states.

