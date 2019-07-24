Hays police looking for missing 7-year-old boy last seen walking toward park

Landon Pohlman Hays Police Department

Update, 9 p.m.:

Hays police said Landon was found and is home safe with his family.

“Thank you for your assistance in locating Landon,” police said in a Facebook post. “Please know that we are grateful for the community’s response with the tips, possible sightings, and all the people that responded to look for Landon. We truly live in a great community with great people.”

Original story:

Hays police are looking for a missing 7-year-old boy last seen walking toward a park Wednesday afternoon.

Landon Pohlman, 7, was reported missing after he was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. walking toward Massey Park, the Hays Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“The child was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, bright orange shorts, and yellow shoes,” police said. “The missing child may be accompanied by two other juveniles, known only as Ben and Brayden. Ben and Brayden are believed to be siblings.”

Anyone with information on the missing child or the identities of Ben and Brayden is asked to call Hays police at 785-625-1011.