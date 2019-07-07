7-year-old boy dies after ATV crash in western Kansas, highway patrol says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 7-year-old boy died Saturday after an ATV accident in western Kansas, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 5:05 p.m. to a Hamilton County address on River Road about 3 miles west of K-27, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. A 7-year-old boy was taken to Hamilton County Hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the boy, identified as Kanon Michael Bowles, of Syracuse, was driving a 2017 Polaris Ranger eastbound on River Road. The ATV “began to rotate clockwise on all 4 tires going broadside,” went off the roadway and “rotated over the driver’s side an undetermined amount of times.” The boy was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said in the crash report.

