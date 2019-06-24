21-year-old driver dies after ATV overturned in western Kansas riverbed, troopers say

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A Kansas man died after a Sunday evening ATV crash in Finney County, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 7:30 p.m. to a crash in a riverbed less than a mile south of an address in the 5200 block of East Mansfield Road, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. A 2015 Polaris RZR had been traveling westbound in the riverbed when the ATV over-corrected and rolled onto its driver’s side.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned. He was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital and later pronounced dead, the report states. He was identified as Bryan Lee Cox, 21, of Cimarron.

A 21-year-old passenger in the ATV was not injured.