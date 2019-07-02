5-year-old boy caught in tractor power take-off dies in Reno County, sheriff says

File photo

A boy died Tuesday afternoon in a farming accident in Reno County, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 4:55 p.m. to a rural area between Hutchinson and Haven after a child had been caught in the power take-off of a tractor, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The boy, identified as 5-year-old Adam Schrock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Randy Henderson said the boy’s clothes were wrapped up in the tractor’s PTO as a family member was working on it.

