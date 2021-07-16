Angela Caudillo to replace Tabitha Lehman as Sedgwick County election commissioner

Angela Caudillo will replace Tabitha Lehman as Sedgwick County’s election commissioner.

Angela Caudillo has been named Sedgwick County’s new election commissioner. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced the appointment Friday in a news release.

Caudillo, previously administrative manager in the Sedgwick County clerk’s office, will replace Tabitha Lehman, who Schwab chose not to reappoint.

“Ms. Caudillo is a forward thinker with a proven ability to get things done,” Schwab said in the statement. “Her background in performance management, policy and procedure development, and experience in cultivating strategic relationships will provide Sedgwick County with continued safe and secure elections.”

Caudillo, who was born and raised in Sedgwick County, holds a bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphasis in ethnic studies from Wichita State University. Before joining the clerk’s office, she was operations manager for Comcare of Sedgwick County.

Caudillo has also served as a Republican precinct committeewoman in the past.

Schwab effectively fired outgoing Commissioner Lehman in January for knowingly violating a Kansas policy by working from home while fighting cancer during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the release, Schwab selected Caudillo from a pool of candidates vetted by a committee of representatives from Sedgwick County government and the Secretary of State’s office.

Caudillo did not return a phone call for comment Friday morning.