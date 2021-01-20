Sedgwick County election officer says secretary of state told her she’s losing her job

File photo: Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman addresses the county election board via video during their canvassing meeting in November. The Wichita Eagle

Sedgwick County’s election commissioner says she is losing her job because she knowingly violated a Kansas policy while working from home while fighting cancer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tabitha Lehman said she stands by her decision to violate a policy on remote access to the state’s voter registration database.

“On January 5th, 2021, Secretary of State Scott Schwab met with me to inform me that when my term as election commissioner expires on July 19th, 2021, he did not intend to reappoint me to another term,” Lehman said Wednesday in a news release.

Lehman said Schwab instituted a policy in March that “restricted remote access, including county provided VPN connectivity. Subsequent to this policy, I was diagnosed with an aggressive Lymphoma and initiated chemotherapy. As a result of that diagnosis and ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, I was under medical advice not to go into the office.”

Prior to the presidential election, Schwab’s office alternated between rejecting and ignoring Lehman’s appeals, she said. Technology experts told her the county’s remote access “was as secure as physically being at my desk.”

“Because of my oath to uphold the laws and constitution of both United States and the State of Kansas, I knowingly chose to violate the policy of the Secretary of State in order to direct a fair and accurate Presidential election,” Lehman said. “That violation of policy is the rationale for not reappointing me.”

Schwab did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.