Lyndy Wells’ last stand? Final vote count begins in Wichita mayor election

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman discusses which ballots to count with county commissioners David Dennis and Jim Howell. The Wichita Eagle

With candidate Lyndy Wells still hoping for a miracle finish, the Sedgwick County election office is counting the final ballots in the Wichita Mayor’s race.

The canvassing board, mostly Sedgwick County commissioners, ruled Thursday morning that 104 ballots should be disallowed for a variety of reasons, including the untimely death of one voter who mailed his ballot but then died before election day.

That left 464 votes to be counted — 457 provisional votes cast at polling places on election day and seven mail ballots that were challenged and confirmed.

Officials in the election office began counting those votes Thursday morning and the canvassing board set 2 p.m. as the time to reconvene and certify the election.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wells, a retired banker, placed third in the election night count behind incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell and state Rep. Brandon Whipple. The top two go to a general election runoff Nov. 5.

Wells trailed Whipple for the second ballot spot by 160 votes in the election night count. A count of late-arriving mail ballots expanded Whipple’s lead to 234.

Although he acknowledged its a long shot, Wells declined to concede the race until the last ballots are counted.

Nor had Whipple claimed victory, he said, out of respect for Wells and his campaign workers.