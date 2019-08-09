Whipple expands lead over Wells for second spot in race for Wichita mayor

Brandon Whipple moves on to mayor’s race in November Brandon Whipple barely beat out challenger Lyndy Wells to finish second, behind incumbent Jeff Longwell, to advance to November's general election for Wichita Mayor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brandon Whipple barely beat out challenger Lyndy Wells to finish second, behind incumbent Jeff Longwell, to advance to November's general election for Wichita Mayor.

State Rep. Brandon Whipple expanded his election-night lead with the counting of late mail ballots on Friday, apparently dashing Lyndy Wells’ hopes for a miracle comeback in the primary race for Wichita mayor.

Friday’s update virtually cements Whipple’s second-place finish in Tuesday’s primary election, setting the scene for a head-to-head matchup with incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell in the Nov. 5 general election.

In the election-night count, Whipple led Wells for the second spot in the finale by 160 votes.

Wells, a retired banker, didn’t concede Tuesday night and told his election-party crowd he was hopeful of making a comeback with late mail-in votes and provisional ballots remaining to be counted.

But the gape between Wells and Whipple got wider Friday.

The updated count shows Whipple with 5,916 votes to Wells’ 5,682, a cushion of 234 for Whipple.

The votes counted Friday are late mail-in ballots.

Kansas law requires mail ballots to be counted if they are postmarked on or before election day and received before the final canvassing.

Sedgwick County Commissioners will meet next week to count the remaining ballots, almost all of which are provisional votes cast at polling places on Tuesday.