Longwell, Wells, Whipple 1, 2 and 3 in early election returns in Wichita mayor race

Wichita mayor candidates from left, Amy Lyon, Jeff Longwell, Marty Mork, Lyndy Wells, Brandon Whipple, Brock Booker and Mark Gietzen at a recent campaign forum. Not pictured, Ian Demory, Joshua Atkinson. The Wichita Eagle

Mayor Jeff Longwell and retired banker Lyndy Wells took the early lead in advance and mail ballots in the Wichita mayoral primary, with state Rep. Brandon Whipple running a close third.

Out of about 6,800 votes cast, Longwell led the field with 2,069, 31.2 percent.

Wells, a retired banker, had 1,919, for 28.5 percent, and Whipple 1,685, 25.4 percent.

Amy Lyon, a tax compliance manager, had 482 votes, 7.3 percent and the rest of the field had less than 3 percent each.

The other candidates: anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen, teacher Ian Demory, HVAC mechanic Joshua Atkinson, salesman Brock Booker and small-government activist Marty Mork.

One major issue in the race was the return to the city of Major League-affiliated Minor League baseball and the decision to build a new $75 million stadium to accommodate it.

Longwell championed those causes and succeeded in luring the New Orleans Baby Cakes, a Triple-A farm team of the Miami Marlins, to replace the unaffiliated Wichita Wingnuts.

But the negotiating process opened him to criticism that too many deals were made with too little input from the public, including essentially giving the team four acres to develop a commercial “baseball village” around the new stadium.

Wells contended that City Hall wasn’t transparent enough under Longwell’s leadership.

Longwell countered that the baseball leagues — major and minor — have very specific rules for negotiations to move teams and that disclosing too much too soon would have wrecked the city’s chances at landing a franchise.

Another issue that has loomed large in the mayor race has been the fate of the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center.

A coalition of downtown business and development interests has embarked on a $700,000 study to plan the replacement of the aging municipal auditorium with new facilities. City Hall and Sedgwick County have each kicked $100,000 into the funding with the rest coming from private and semi-public groups with an interest in downtown.

Only Gietzen offered full-throated support for saving Century II. None of the other candidates explicitly called for tearing it down and starting over, but left that possibility open pending completion of the master plan.

The primary will narrow the race from nine candidates to two who will face off in the general election Nov. 5.

The mayor’s race was one of only two elections in Sedgwick County that drew at least four candidates, the minimum number necessary to hold a primary.