Sarah Lopez wins election to Sedgwick County Commission seat

Sarah Lopez has defeated former Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, becoming the first Hispanic woman ever elected to the Sedgwick County Commission.

The final count released Monday showed Lopez, a Democrat, won the election over Republican incumbent O’Donnell by 264 votes.

It took until Monday to certify the election because of an unusually high number of provisional ballots that had to be accepted by the county Election Board and counted over the past weekend. There were about 10,200 ballots accepted for counting on Friday.

Lopez will be the first Hispanic woman and the seventh woman to serve on the Sedgwick County Commission since the board was created in 1953.

However, someone besides Lopez or O’Donnell will fill the seat until Jan. 10, when Lopez will be sworn into office. O’Donnell resigned Friday after the Sedgwick County District Attorney said he would file ouster proceedings if O’Donnell didn’t step down voluntarily.

That decision now triggers a special Republican convention with a mini-election, where about two dozen members of the Republican Precinct Committee in the 2nd District will choose O’Donnell’s successor for the remainder of his term.

The Republican Party will have to schedule that convention to occur no sooner than seven days and no later than 21 days after the vacancy, which was Friday, according to state law.

Before the election, O’Donnell had announced that he would not accept nor serve a second term, a last-ditch bid to keep the seat under Republican control for the next two years until his replacement would have to seek re-election.

Five Republicans have expressed intentions to seek the party’s nod to replace O’Donnell, although it’s unclear if they are willing to serve the roughly month and a half remaining in his term: Wichita City Council member Jeff Blubaugh; state Rep. Nick Hoheisel; Kathleen Garrison, who finished second to O’Donnell in the August Republican primary for the seat; Cindy Miles, who ran third in the primary; and Jared Cerrulo, a former TV reporter.

O’Donnell’s campaign had been hampered by revelations that he was one of three Republican elected officials behind a smear campaign in last year’s mayoral election that included a video ad falsely accusing Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple of sexually harassing college-age female Capitol interns while he served as a state representative.

The crushing blow that triggered his resignation came 11 days before the Nov. 3 election, when Matthew Colborn, the young video entrepreneur who made the attack ad, released a secret recording he’d made of O’Donnell, City Council member James Clendenin and state Rep. Michael Capps plotting to blame the false ad on Dalton Glasscock. At the time, Glasscock was chairman of the Sedgwick County Republican Party — one of O’Donnell’s closest friends and campaign manager of his 2016 election when he took the seat from Democrat Tim Norton.

The three officials had gone to great lengths to hide their involvement in the false attack, collecting money for it through a nonprofit sports charity run by Capps and launching the ad itself from behind the shield of an anonymous shell company created in New Mexico, a state where business entities don’t have to reveal their true owners.

The ad’s falsity was immediately apparent. The accusations of misconduct it pushed were lifted from a Kansas City Star/Wichita Eagle story about interns’ complaints against Republican state senators. Whipple was a Democrat in the state House of Representatives.

The video traced back to Colborn through one of the actresses who was in it. She told the Eagle she was paid $50 to appear in silhouette reading from a script of accusations that she was told would be used in a public service announcement against domestic violence.

Colborn’s secret recording surfaced after he was dropped from a defamation lawsuit filed that Whipple filed to find out who was behind the attack, an outside effort designed to boost the re-election bid of then-Mayor Jeff Longwell.

Longwell denounced the ad as “slimy” when it came out and after Whipple won, Longwell said the backlash over it contributed substantially to his election defeat.

O’Donnell and Clendenin have said they raised money from local business leaders for what they had expected to be a billboard campaign supporting Longwell. Recent court documents from Whipple’s lawsuit indicate it was O’Donnell who came up with the idea of trying to derail Whipple’s campaign using the bogus sexual harassment attack.

Lopez faced her own set of false attacks from O’Donnell and his supporters.

In August, fresh off a primary election victory, O’Donnell began accusing Lopez of not living in the 2nd District in southwest Sedgwick County, which includes parts of south Wichita, Haysville and Clearwater. Later that month, radio host and O’Donnell ally John Whitmer sent a formal complaint challenging her residency status in an attempt to remove her from the ballot.

The complaint was quickly slapped down by a Sedgwick County panel and Whitmer was assessed $175 in investigative charges for filing what the panel determined to be a baseless allegation.

In October, O’Donnell and the Kansas Republican Party ran attack ads against Lopez that featured an altered photo of Lopez to support a claim that she was anti-police. In the original photo, Lopez was actually praying with Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.