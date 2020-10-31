O’Donnell drops out of Sedgwick County Commission race, says he’ll resign if he wins

In a last-ditch effort to save a seat on the Sedgwick County Commission for Republicans, embattled Commissioner Michael O’Donnell announced Saturday that he’ll resign his seat even if he wins Tuesday’s election.

The first-term Republican commissioner said if he is elected, he will not accept the position and will leave the Republican precinct members to choose his replacement.

He is running against Sarah Lopez, a Democratic candidate.

O’Donnell has faced pressure to resign since a secret recording surfaced earlier this month. The recording showed his involvement in the cover-up of a video that falsely accused Brandon Whipple of sexual harassment during the 2019 Wichita mayoral race.

Dalton Glasscock, the Sedgwick County Republican Party chairman who O’Donnell, state Rep. Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin sought to frame for the false anti-Whipple video, said he welcomed the news.

“The past year has caused a lot of hurt and pain,” Glasscock said. “We (Republican leadership) continue to urge Michael Capps and James Clendenin to also take responsibility as well and to let this end today.”

O’Donnell said he’s stepping down in the hope that people will still vote for him and keep his seat in Republican hands.

Of the five County Commission members, four are Republicans.

“This seat is more important than any one person,” O’Donnell wrote on a Saturday afternoon Facebook post. “Our community deserves a commissioner committed to conservative values and policies that reflect our district.

“After much prayer and consideration I’ve realized my candidacy is too much of a distraction and have arrived at the difficult decision to announce that I will not accept a 2nd term as county commissioner, if elected.”

“It was an honor to serve the citizens of Sedgwick County. I look forward to see the next steps the Lord has for me,” he said in the post.